Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last day of winter (on the calendar, anyway) felt more like spring. Showers and possible thunderstorms will move through tonight, mainly early. Spring officially arrives on Sunday at 11:33 AM. A trough will bring valley showers and mountain snow showers. A trace to 3 inches accumulation is possible, especially at the summits. Highs will be in the 40s. A second trough may touch off a few flurries in the Northeast Kingdom on Monday. Otherwise it will be partly sunny.

No big warmups are on the way for the first week of spring, but temperatures will be close to average, and conditions will once again be great for the maple sugaring. Tuesday and Wednesday will be fair and dry. Our next storm system will bring showers Thursday, but it may start off as a brief mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. A few snow showers may persist into Friday morning. Saturday is looking rather cloudy but otherwise decent. High temperatures will be mainly in the 40s, with lows in the 20s to 30s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified
Thomas Howard
Authorities find body of Missing Adirondack hiker
File image
Authorities investigating fatal Cambridge fire
Residents at the North Main Apartments in Winooski were told to leave by the end of June.
Bove brothers to allow Winooski tenants to stay
Farrell Properties recently announced it's cracking down on dog poo scofflaws.
Fed up with dog-doo, Burlington apartments resort to DNA tracing

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast