BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last day of winter (on the calendar, anyway) felt more like spring. Showers and possible thunderstorms will move through tonight, mainly early. Spring officially arrives on Sunday at 11:33 AM. A trough will bring valley showers and mountain snow showers. A trace to 3 inches accumulation is possible, especially at the summits. Highs will be in the 40s. A second trough may touch off a few flurries in the Northeast Kingdom on Monday. Otherwise it will be partly sunny.

No big warmups are on the way for the first week of spring, but temperatures will be close to average, and conditions will once again be great for the maple sugaring. Tuesday and Wednesday will be fair and dry. Our next storm system will bring showers Thursday, but it may start off as a brief mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. A few snow showers may persist into Friday morning. Saturday is looking rather cloudy but otherwise decent. High temperatures will be mainly in the 40s, with lows in the 20s to 30s.

