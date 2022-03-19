BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cloudy skies will continue this afternoon, with just a few showers expected. This evening will see a better chance for showers, and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 40s east, and 50s west. A trailing trough will bring scattered valley showers and mountain snow showers Sunday, which is the first day of spring. An inch or so of accumulation is possible in the mountains. It will be cooler, with highs in the 40s.

No big warmups are on the way for the first week of spring, but conditions will once again be ideal for maple sugaring. Dry weather is expected Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the 40s, and lows in the 20s. A storm system will then bring rain Thursday, but it may start off and end briefly as snow. A few snow showers may persist into Friday morning, otherwise it will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

