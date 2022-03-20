Essex police investigating shooting

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening.

No one was injured. Just after 6:30 p.m. the victim reported to police several shots were fired in his direction in the area of River Road and Sand Hill Road.

The victims says the suspect was driving a dark sport utility vehicle, which police say was last seen driving north on Sand Hill Road.

Police say the two parties may know each other, and they do not believe the public is in danger at this time.

