Local restaurant cooking to break Guinness World Record

Essex Junction's Mark BBQ has a goal to cook and sell 1,000 racks of ribs on July 2.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A local restaurant is working to set a world record.

Essex Junction’s Mark BBQ has a goal to cook and sell 1,000 racks of ribs on July 2.

Owner Darrell Longworthy says no one has set the Guinness World Record for most racks of ribs sold and cooked by a single restaurant in a day. So, his restaurant is going for the gold, and staff have a practice plan.

Saturday, they cooked and sold 250 racks of ribs. On April 16, they’ll do 500. And on May 14, the stakes are even higher at 750 racks of ribs.

“Two-hundred fifty racks of ribs is a lot of timing. Even with our large smokers, we have to get that figured out between now and 1,000 because to go for a record and submit it to the Guinness World Record, you can’t start cooking before 12:01 am,” Longworthy said.

Longworthy says he and his five cooks are up for the challenge, and it’s all for a good cause. Every time the staff attempts to beat their old record, 20% of proceeds from the restaurant’s sales that day will go to Aunt Dot’s food shelf in Essex.

