Looking Ahead: Week of March 21

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday, Burlington City Councilors are set to discuss a nearly $1.5 million dollar plan to build shelter pods downtown. It’s part of the Mayor’s plan to address homelessness. The pod community will include 30 individual shelters, a separate building with showers and sinks, as well as a community resource center. The proposed location is what is currently a parking lot on Elwood Avenue.

Also on Monday, confirmation hearings begin for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first black woman on the nation’s highest court. She will be introduced in a televised hearing Monday, and it’s expected that there will be three days of questioning and witness testimony. Democratic leaders hope to have a final senate vote by April 8th.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife begin a series of public hearings on the upcoming deer and moose hunting seasons Monday. Officials will discuss results from last deer season changes to this fall’s season, and a proposal on the 2022 moose hunting season. Monday’s meeting is at Spaulding High School in Barre at 6:30 p.m. There is another meeting at the Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., and a third meeting at Lake Region High School in Orleans, Thursday evening at 6:30. You can read the moose recommendations here.

On Tuesday, a former UVM Medical Center doctor is expected to be sentenced in federal court. Investigators say that between late 2019 and April 2020, Eike Blohm placed a hidden camera in a staff bathroom at the hospital, gathering around 900 videos of employees. There’s also evidence he inappropriately touched and took nude photos of an unconscious woman in her hospital bed in 2018. Police say Blohm also had child porn on another camera. He faces up to 11 years in prison.

Wednesday, President Biden is headed to Europe for a number of emergency summit meetings about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden will meet with other NATO leaders in Brussels where they hope to finalize a package of new measures to punish Russia and demonstrate Western unity. World leaders are also expected to discuss how to further help Ukraine militarily, and what happens if Ukraine can no longer withstand Russia’s assault.

Wednesday is also the last day to donate body armor vests to Vermont State Police. You can donate the level 3 or higher vests to any barracks in the state. They’ll all be shipped and donated to military units in Ukraine. So far VSP says they have more than 100.

On Friday, the group that advises the state of New Hampshire on managing Mount Washington will hear more on the proposal to build upscale accommodations and a restaurant near the summit of New Hampshire’s highest peak. The owner of the Cog Railway that runs up Mount Washington, wants to build the lodging. Right now the plan is to station 18 rail cars at an elevation around 5,800 feet.

