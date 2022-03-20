Middlebury women’s hockey tops off program’s first-ever perfect season with a national title

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a moment in Saturday night’s NCAA Division III women’s college hockey national title game where the Middlebury Panthers thought the game was over, but then it wasn’t.

Less than a second left in the third period, the Gustavus Adolphus Gusties -- a program making its first appearance in the NCAA championship -- found the back of the net to send the game to overtime at Kenyon Arena. After going frame by frame in the replay booth, the referees issued the signal for the goal and the Panthers had to regroup once more with the game leveled at two goals each.

But a group that has seemingly found a way all season long once again pulled off something special with Middlebury’s Ellie Barney scoring with about six minutes to go in the extra period to deliver a 3-2 win and the program’s sixth national title. It marks Middlebury’s first national championship since the 2006 season as the victory also extends an already record season with a program best 27 wins.

In a unique, maybe weird way, the last second goal by the Gusties was like a microcosm of what the past two years have felt like for the Panthers. A team on the cusp of making another deep run in the NCAA Tournament in the 2019-2020 season was cut short in the NCAA quarterfinals due to COVID-19, followed by the total cancellation of the season thereafter.

The feeling of the rug being pulled from underneath them when the Panthers believed they had the squad to contend for a national title in both those seasons. This time around, the Panthers got their chance and showed just how good they are to skating their way to the progam’s first-ever perfect season.

WATCH: Gustavus nets one with less than a second left to send it to OT.



Unreal. (🎥: @MiddAthletics) pic.twitter.com/0QCooHBiFx — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) March 20, 2022

“I actually told them that the reason the goal counted was because they wanted to play more,” Middlebury head coach Bill Mandigo said. “They weren’t ready for the season to end, they wanted to spend more time with me.”

The NESCAC Coach of the Year and winningest coach across women’s college hockey added that what makes this year’s group so special is their resiliency. No matter the overtimes, one-goal games or playing from behind this season, this Middlebury women’s hockey team never faltered.

Showtime.



Puck drop. National title. Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1Acy72H7X3 — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) March 19, 2022

Penalties proved to sway the momentum in the Gusties favor to start the national title game as Gustavus Adolphus received back-to-back power plays midway through the first frame. But it was the Panthers that would grab the first goal of the game behind Jenna Letterie breaking up a pass in the defensive zone on a breakaway to goal. Letterie pounced and took advantage to put Middlebury on top early.

In the second period, the visitors evened up the score at 1-1 with 7:30 on the clock, coming off another power play. Clara Billings put a shot from the slot under Middlebury’s freshman goalkeeper Sophia Merageas.

The game remained deadlocked through much of the third period until the senior captain Madie Leidt slotted home the rebound off Katie Hargrave’s original shot attempt with 2:47 left in the game. Middlebury just needed to hang on to its 2-1 lead, but with 0.1 second left the Gusties found a way to send the game to overtime. Video showed Molly McHugh poked in a rebound into the right side of the net as Gustavus was skating with a 6-on-4 advantage.

Middlebury came out in overtime determined. Seven shots on goal later and with about six minutes left to play, Eva Hendrikson connected with Ellie Barney on an outlet pass that led to Barney gathering her own rebound off the Gustavus Adolphus goalkeeper to empty the Middlebury bench in celebration of being national champs once again.

PARTY LIKE IT’S 2006!



Middlebury completes the perfect season and are national champs once again. Panthers defeat Gustavus Adolphus in OT, 3-2. @MiddAthletics @wcax pic.twitter.com/gE0AffrgMj — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) March 20, 2022

“I just think as a group, we are very resilient and we knew one goal would not change the outcome of the game,” Letterie said. “We were still focused, we were still ready to go, and we just kept saying, ‘We are winning this game, we are winning this game. It’s not going any other way.’”

Merageas in her very first season and in her very first NCAA Tournament helped to keep her side in the game as she finished with 29 total saves and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

“It’s a great group,” Mandigo said. “We’re going to miss the heck out of the seniors graduating and it’s been a special, fun year that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

HIGHLIGHTS:

LIVE POSTGAME:

