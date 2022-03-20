Advertisement

Most Vermont barracks now have a mental health crisis worker

Nearly all of the state police barracks in Vermont now have an embedded mental health crisis...
Nearly all of the state police barracks in Vermont now have an embedded mental health crisis worker(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Nearly all of the state police barracks in Vermont now have an embedded mental health crisis worker.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the Vermont Department of Public Safety has hired mental health workers for nine of its 10 barracks, who ride in cruisers with troopers and interact with the public alone while the trooper stays in the car when it’s safe to do so.

Vermont Department of Public Safety officials say the results are positive so far. Local mental health and disability rights advocates said more needs to be done to address mental health needs in the state.

