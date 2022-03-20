Advertisement

Penguin Plunge fundraising total makes big splash

About 800 Vermonters took the plunge into Lake Champlain Saturday to raise funds for Special Olympics Vermont(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late winter snowstorm didn’t stop hundreds of Vermonters from making a huge splash during last weekend’s Penguin Plunge.

The more than 800 participants raised over $500,000 for Special Olympics Vermont this year.

The funds will support sports training, health screenings, and leadership opportunities for kids and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Union Mutual Popsicles floated to the top for the fourth year in a row. The 44-member team raised a whopping $86,000 and counting.

