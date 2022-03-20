Advertisement

Penguin Plunge makes big splash despite snowstorm

The more than 800 participants raised over $500,000 for Special Olympics Vermont this year.
By WCAX News Team
Mar. 20, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late winter snowstorm didn’t stop hundreds of Vermonters from making a huge splash during last weekend’s Penguin Plunge.

The funds will support sports training, health screenings, and leadership opportunities for kids and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Union Mutual Popsicles floated to the top for the fourth year in a row. The 44-member team raised a whopping $86,000 and counting.

