Police: Waterbury woman treated after crashing car into water

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a woman was treated for cold water exposure after crashing her car into the Waterbury Reservoir.

Troopers say it happened Saturday night around 10.

They responded to the Waterbury Reservoir Boat Launch at the end of Blush Hill Road to find a car partially submerged in the water.

The driver Rebecca Olson, 61 of Waterbury, was transported to CVMC for treatment.

Police have not filed any charges, but the crash is still under investigation.

