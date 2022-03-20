Student reflects on sleep-out for homelessness experience

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich University students spent their Friday night sleeping-out in support of homeless veterans.

The University partnered with Northfield’s Veterans’ Place.

More than 25 people, including Norwich students and community members, joined Vermont veterans by spending the night in tents on campus.

Students were given the chance to talk to veterans who’ve been homeless.

Participant Hailey Barnes says, the event was an eye-opening experience.

“Going through this gave me a little taste of what it’s like, and it’s rough,” Barnes said. “It’s really rough and it takes quite a lot of will to keep on going and last through the night. These people, they’ve got a lot of will.”

Prior to the event, participants collected items like socks, hats, and gloves to donate to local shelters.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.