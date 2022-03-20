Advertisement

Student reflects on sleep-out for homelessness experience

Norwich homelessness sleep-out
Norwich homelessness sleep-out(Diana Weggler)
By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich University students spent their Friday night sleeping-out in support of homeless veterans.

The University partnered with Northfield’s Veterans’ Place.

More than 25 people, including Norwich students and community members, joined Vermont veterans by spending the night in tents on campus.

Students were given the chance to talk to veterans who’ve been homeless.

Participant Hailey Barnes says, the event was an eye-opening experience.

“Going through this gave me a little taste of what it’s like, and it’s rough,” Barnes said. “It’s really rough and it takes quite a lot of will to keep on going and last through the night. These people, they’ve got a lot of will.”

Prior to the event, participants collected items like socks, hats, and gloves to donate to local shelters.

