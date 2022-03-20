Tips on taking care of your tires this spring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - March came in like a lion but will hopefully will leave like a lamb, meaning it’s time to think about that spring tire transition.

AAA recommends taking those winter tires off once we have consistent temps above 40 degrees and no snow in the forecast. Switching to all season or summer tires also gives your car better fuel economy.

But there are plenty of potholes in our area, and to avoid that flat tire, AAA has some tips.

“Make sure you have enough tire pressure in your vehicles, so check that regularly, make sure you have proper and safe tread depth, and also pay attention when you’re on that road,” said Dan Goodman of AAA Northern New England. “Give yourself extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you to scan the road and see those potholes. A lot of times if you see standing water on the road that might be a big pothole, so try to avoid those.”

Don’t think those pesky potholes can get your car? A recent AAA survey found that one in 10 drivers in the U.S. sustains major vehicle damage from potholes.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.