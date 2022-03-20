Visit your local sugar maker this Maple Open House weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sixty sugarhouses all over the state are swinging open their doors for visitors of all ages.

Saturday marked day one of Maple Open House weekend.

The Vermont Sugar Makers’ Association says pre-COVID, this event would draw 40,000 people to their local sugar houses.

Many maple syrup makers are also tapping in next weekend.

The say this event is one of their busiest and sweetest times of the year.

“It’s one of our favorite things about sugaring is sharing the sugar house and all the tastes and smell of maple. It was a tough decision to cancel it the past few years, but we’re happy it’s back on board in a safe way this year,” said Jacob Powsner of Baird Farm.

“Just a little bit of excitement. This is really the first crop in the country of the year. It’s exciting, and I’m happy to be apart of it,” said Don DeFlorio of Macintosh Hill Maple Works.

The Vermont Sugar Makers’ Association says you should give your favorite sugar house a call to find out which weekend it’s participating -- this weekend, next, or both!

