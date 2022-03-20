Advertisement

Volunteers fight back against food insecurity

Combating food insecurity in Barre
Combating food insecurity in Barre(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 50 volunteers gathered in Barre Saturday, with the goal of combating food insecurity throughout the state.

Members of the Vermont Lions Club worked to put together boxes of apple cinnamon oatmeal. According to the Lions Club, 20,000 boxes will go to the Vermont Food Bank in Barre, and another 10,000 will be sent to food banks across Vermont.

Organizers say, this is a win win for everyone.

“The reactions that we get will bring tears to your eyes,” Mark Hanna said. “The need is there and it’s great. It is really well received and we’re just happy to be a part of it and have an outlet to do this.”

“Our theme this year is service,” Carol Greene said. “That’s what we’re doing is that service.”

According to the Vermont Food Bank, 1 in every 7 Vermonters is currently experiencing food insecurity.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified
Thomas Howard
Authorities find body of Missing Adirondack hiker
File image
Authorities investigating fatal Cambridge fire
Farrell Properties recently announced it's cracking down on dog poo scofflaws.
Fed up with dog-doo, Burlington apartments resort to DNA tracing
File photo
Police continue search of Swanton property connected to homicide

Latest News

Norwich homelessness sleep-out
Student reflects on sleep-out for homelessness experience
Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road in Cambridge at about noon on Thursday to...
Person killed in Cambridge barn fire identified
Panthers edge out Elmira in the semifinals, set to face Gustavus Adolphus in D3 championship
Middlebury women's hockey advances to national title game
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to do Saturday, March 19