Volunteers fight back against food insecurity

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 50 volunteers gathered in Barre Saturday, with the goal of combating food insecurity throughout the state.

Members of the Vermont Lions Club worked to put together boxes of apple cinnamon oatmeal. According to the Lions Club, 20,000 boxes will go to the Vermont Food Bank in Barre, and another 10,000 will be sent to food banks across Vermont.

Organizers say, this is a win win for everyone.

“The reactions that we get will bring tears to your eyes,” Mark Hanna said. “The need is there and it’s great. It is really well received and we’re just happy to be a part of it and have an outlet to do this.”

“Our theme this year is service,” Carol Greene said. “That’s what we’re doing is that service.”

According to the Vermont Food Bank, 1 in every 7 Vermonters is currently experiencing food insecurity.

