Vt. towns, organizations to benefit from cyber security funding

By Dom Amato
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College’s Leahy Center for Digital Forensics & Cybersecurity is set to receive more than $755,000 from the Omnibus Appropriations bill thanks to a congressionally directed spending request from Senator Patrick Leahy.

Dom Amato spoke with Dr. Scott Stevens, Dean of the Division of Information Technology & Sciences about how the money will help get some state systems up to speed.

