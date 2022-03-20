Vt. towns, organizations to benefit from cyber security funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College’s Leahy Center for Digital Forensics & Cybersecurity is set to receive more than $755,000 from the Omnibus Appropriations bill thanks to a congressionally directed spending request from Senator Patrick Leahy.

Dom Amato spoke with Dr. Scott Stevens, Dean of the Division of Information Technology & Sciences about how the money will help get some state systems up to speed.

