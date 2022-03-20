BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do Sunday, March 20.

Republic Brewing Company is hosting one cheesy event. Guests can stop by the brewery to participate in their Mac and Cheese Bake-off. All you have to do is bring a dish and enjoy. No registration is required. A bonus of this event is $5 pints all day long. The event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Are you looking for a way to relax, clear your mind, and bond with your pets?

You can do all of that with a virtual meditation class. Meditating with your pets is a virtual event happening Sunday, March 20. You and your furry friends can sit, focus, and relax. The class is free, but you must sign up online. The event starts at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Petra Cliffs Climbing Mountaineering School is hosting a Women’s Adventure Film Tour.

There’s a unique collection of films featuring women adventurists. These are real stories about how women step out of their comfort zone and conquer fears. These films showcase various cultures and sports across the world. The tour starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20.

