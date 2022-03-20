YCQM March 20, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, we take a look into the housing crisis in New York’s north country. What a study from the Plattsburgh Housing Authority in 2020 shows.

Also a Vermont brewery pays tribute to people doing good deeds in the community. We talk with Ryan Chaffin, from 14th Star Brewing about their plan.

Plus we sit down with Dr. Tom Inglesby, Senior Advisor on the White House Covid Response Team. Why they say they need more money to fight the virus.

HOST: Darren Perron

