BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s now officially spring, which began at 11:33 AM Sunday. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight. A second trough may touch off a few sprinkles or flurries in the Northeast Kingdom on Monday, otherwise it will be partly sunny. Highs will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine for Tuesday.

Excellent maple sugaring conditions will continue during the week. Wednesday will be dry. Models then show a storm system to begin moving in overnight, with a messy mix of snow, sleet and possible freezing rain. We’ll keep you updated. The mix will change to showers on Thursday. Scattered showers will continue Friday.

Next weekend is expected to have showers and mountain snow showers Saturday, with highs in the 40s. A few flurries will persist Sunday, which is looking brisk and chilly with highs holding in the 30s.

