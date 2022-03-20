BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring officially arrives at 11:33 AM today. The weather will have a wintry touch today, as a trough will bring showers and mountain snow showers, mainly this afternoon and evening. A trace to 3 inches of snow is possible, though mainly at the summits. Highs will be steady or slowly falling through the 40s. A second, weaker trough will bring a few sprinkles or flurries to the Northeast Kingdom on Monday. Otherwise, plan on partly sunny skies with highs ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s.

No big warmups are on the way this week, but once again it’s looking ideal for maple sugaring. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry. Our next storm system is expected to impact us Wednesday night and Thursday. Models are showing a messy mix of snow, sleet and possible freezing rain Wednesday night, so we’ll have to keep an eye on that. Temperatures will be warm enough for plain showers on Thursday. It now looks to remain unsettled Friday and Saturday, with scattered showers Friday, and rain/mountain snow showers Saturday.

