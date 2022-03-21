$8M Vermont budget wins approval from key committee

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key Vermont legislative committee has given the greenlight to a nearly $8 billion state spending plan.

Writers of the so-called big bill say this session has been a wild ride. They also say the pandemic relief cash has made this budget more complex than in years past.

The House Appropriations Committee unanimously signed off on the $8 billion state spending plan for the fiscal year starting June 1.

This year, there are big investments in workforce development, housing, clean water, climate, broadband and designated and specialized service agencies.

“We are still very much in the middle of this pandemic although we are grateful it seems to be slowing down, but there are many in need and we attended to those needs. But we were also committed to thinking how can we grow out of it stronger,” said Rep. Mary Hooper, D-Montpelier.

This past Friday was the crossover deadline for bills that carry a state appropriation.

The House and Senate will now switch bills and make changes leading up to the end of the session.

The full House will vote on the budget and then the Senate will begin making adjustments leading up to the vote on the bill in May.

By and large, many of the priorities of the Legislature and Gov. Phil Scott are the same.

This budget did not include money to explore creating so-called missing middle housing. That’s been attached to a separate bill which also contains a contractor registry the governor previously vetoed.

