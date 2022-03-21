Advertisement

Bill would change how students in small towns pick schools

Generic school bus
Generic school bus(cbs46)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont lawmakers are considering changing the way students who live in small towns that don’t offer public school for all grade levels choose where to attend class.

VTDigger reports the small River Valleys school district does not operate a high school or a middle school. Under Vermont’s school choice system, graduates of grade schools there can get public money for tuition at schools outside the district.

Most students then go to neighboring towns. Some have gone out of the state and outside the country.

A bill in the Vermont Senate would restrict where students statewide can go to Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire and Quebec.

