Birds at animal sanctuary euthanized due to avian flu

DERRY, N.H. (AP) - Dozens of birds at an animal sanctuary in New Hampshire were euthanized after an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian flu strain.

WMUR-TV reports state officials said it’s the first confirmed diagnosis of the strain in domestic birds in New Hampshire.

There have been outbreaks in other New England states and around the country since January, but mostly in backyard farms and chicken operations. The first case in Maine was identified in a backyard flock in February.

Rhode Island’s House of Representatives passed a bill this week to allow the state to set up a quarantine area.

