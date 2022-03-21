Businesses and organizations donate medical supplies to Ukraine

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Local businesses and organizations are collecting medical supplies for people in Ukraine, that includes the Gifford Medical Center.

Partnering with Applied Research Associates in Randolph, the hospital recently shipped out Band-aids, IV bags, gauze, rubber gloves, gowns, alcohol wipes, knit hats for infants and other much-needed supplies. Gifford officials say they plan to continue to support the effort as the needs arise.

“As Applied Research continues to gather supplies, we will expand what we send. We will reach out more to our employees. This was a very quick turnaround. We were trying to make as much impact in a short amount of time as we could but knowing that we will continue to support these efforts as time goes on,” said Ashley Lincoln with the Gifford Medical Center.

The Marble Valley Grange in Pittsford has helped to collect more than 11,400 doses of ibuprofen and acetaminophen for victims in Ukraine. Collection baskets were set up at Maclure Library and Keith’s Country Store in Pittsford.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.