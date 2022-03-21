Commission considers proposal for Mount Washington lodging

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The group that advises the state of New Hampshire on managing Mount Washington is considering a proposal for upscale accommodations and a restaurant near the summit of New Hampshire’s highest peak.

The owner of a historic railway that runs up Mount Washington is proposing to build the lodging.

The Caledonian Record reports that Mount Washington Cog Railway owner Wayne Presby presented his plan for the nearly $14 million project during the March 4 meeting of the Mount Washington Commission.

The group meets again on Friday. Presby wants to station 18 rail cars at an elevation around 5,800 feet.

