Advertisement

Commission considers proposal for Mount Washington lodging

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The group that advises the state of New Hampshire on managing Mount Washington is considering a proposal for upscale accommodations and a restaurant near the summit of New Hampshire’s highest peak.

The owner of a historic railway that runs up Mount Washington is proposing to build the lodging.

The Caledonian Record reports that Mount Washington Cog Railway owner Wayne Presby presented his plan for the nearly $14 million project during the March 4 meeting of the Mount Washington Commission.

The group meets again on Friday. Presby wants to station 18 rail cars at an elevation around 5,800 feet.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Essex police say the victim reported several shots were fired in his direction from the...
Essex police investigating shooting
Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road in Cambridge at about noon on Thursday to...
Person killed in Cambridge barn fire identified
Police say they found a car partially submerged at the Waterbury Reservioir
Police: Waterbury woman treated after crashing car into water
Essex Junction's Mark BBQ has a goal to cook and sell 1,000 racks of ribs on July 2
Local restaurant cooking to break Guinness World Record
Norwich homelessness sleep-out
Student reflects on sleep-out for homelessness experience

Latest News

Cavendish, Vermont
Residents report worse mud season than previous years
Mud season is underway and experts say back roads are nasty this year.
Mud season is underway and experts say back roads are nasty this year
Bird flu
Birds at animal sanctuary euthanized due to avian flu
FILE photo
Vermont attorney general: Internet child crimes increased