Advertisement

COVID during pregnancy increases risk of complications, study says

COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.
COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts are learning more about how COVID-19 affects pregnant women.

They’ve recently learned that getting the coronavirus when a woman is pregnant raises the risk of several kinds of complications.

The new information is from a new study published Monday in the Journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

In the study, women who contracted COVID were more likely to have severe health issues, like breathing problems, sepsis, blood clots, or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

They also had more than double the risk of giving birth too early.

Scientists are still learning more about how this affects the baby, so they’re recommending doctors keep a close eye on babies’ whose mothers got COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Essex police say the victim reported several shots were fired in his direction from the...
Essex police investigating shooting
A 22-year-old woman will be in court on Monday after police say she confessed to a shooting in...
Woman arrested in connection with Essex shooting
Vermont State Police say a woman was treated for cold water exposure after crashing her car...
Police: Waterbury woman treated after crashing car into water
Ginger and David Isham have been married for more than six decades
Netflix docuseries featuring Vermont farm couple wins award
Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road in Cambridge at about noon on Thursday to...
Person killed in Cambridge barn fire identified

Latest News

New York’s top health official says she doesn’t expect to see a “steep surge” in COVID-19 cases...
State official: NY doesn’t expect ‘steep surge’ from variant
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A key Vermont legislative committee has given the greenlight to a nearly $8 billion state...
$8B Vermont budget wins approval from key committee
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump lawyers: Judge abused discretion in forcing testimony
It's springtime in Vermont, but we are now in an unofficial season: mud.
Mud season arrives on Vermont’s back roads