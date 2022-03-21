Deadly start to 2022 on Vermont’s roads

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of road deaths during these first few months of 2022 are almost double the average for this time of year.

As of March 15, there have already been 14 fatalities. Compare that to eight this time last year, four this time in 2020, three in 2019, and seven in 2018.

Law enforcement say two of this year’s fatalities have involved someone suspected of driving under the influence.

“Fifty-eight percent of those fatalities didn’t have seatbelts on, which is huge to me. You know, we look at obviously this time of year, we look at weather, we look at impaired driving, and when you look at those -- they just don’t mix well,” said Lt. Allen Fortin with the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

Fortin says these jarring numbers are a good reminder to drive safe and sober. He stresses the importance of always riding with a designated driver or taking an Uber if you aren’t fit to sit behind the wheel.

