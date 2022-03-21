Advertisement

Fentanyl released through vents at juvenile detention center in Ohio; 7 taken to hospital

Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.
Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.(WTVG)
By Josh Croup, Delaney Ruth and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRYKER, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Seven people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after fentanyl was released through the air vents at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center in Williams County, authorities said.

Three corrections officers and four juveniles detained in the facility were taken to the hospital, according to Jeff Lehman, chief deputy for the Williams County Sheriff’s Department. He added that they’re stable and expected to be OK, WTVG reported.

Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.

The other detainees were moved to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio next door, Lehman said, and are being kept separate from the adults.

Multiple fire departments, ambulances and emergency personnel were at the facility in Stryker Sunday night, including those from neighboring counties.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Essex police say the victim reported several shots were fired in his direction from the...
Essex police investigating shooting
Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road in Cambridge at about noon on Thursday to...
Person killed in Cambridge barn fire identified
Police say they found a car partially submerged at the Waterbury Reservioir
Police: Waterbury woman treated after crashing car into water
Essex Junction's Mark BBQ has a goal to cook and sell 1,000 racks of ribs on July 2
Local restaurant cooking to break Guinness World Record
FILE photo
Woman arrested in connection to Essex shooting

Latest News

Skiers and riders are saying permanent goodbyes to Killington Resort’s K-1 Lodge.
Killington Resort bids farewell to K-1 Lodge
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.
Recall: Pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart may contain bits of cable
Skiers and riders are saying permanent goodbyes to Killington Resort’s K-1 Lodge.
Killington Resort bids farewell to K-1 Lodge
Ukrainian forces are using every available weapon to strike back against Russian attacks.
Ukraine reuses abandoned Russian military equipment