Hochul signs legislation, adds 2 to Opioid Settlement Board

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Saturday expanding the state’s Opioid Settlement...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Saturday expanding the state’s Opioid Settlement Board from 19 members to 21 members. - File photo(WFIE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Saturday expanding the state’s Opioid Settlement Board from 19 members to 21 members.

Hochul also appointed two women to the board, which is responsible for helping distribute settlement money from opioid manufacturers and distributors for prevention, treatment and recovery programs.

At least $1.5 billion in settlement proceeds has been earmarked for New York. That includes up to $1 billion from a settlement last July with drug distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen, $230 million from Johnson & Johnson and $200 million from the Sackler family, owner of Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma.

