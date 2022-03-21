Advertisement

Killington Resort bids farewell to K-1 Lodge

Skiers and riders are saying permanent goodbyes to Killington Resort's K-1 Lodge.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders are saying permanent goodbyes to Killington Resort’s K-1 Lodge.

The resort says the lodge is closing after more than six decades. Construction on a new lodge was delayed due to COVID-19.

Now, the old lodge is getting torn down and a place 50% bigger is going up.

People can bid on pieces from the old lodge in a virtual silent auction. All proceeds are going to Ukrainian relief efforts.

Old sleds and skies are about $100. A photo of the mountain is $21,000.

Click here to see the auction.

