Killington Resort bids farewell to K-1 Lodge
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders are saying permanent goodbyes to Killington Resort’s K-1 Lodge.
The resort says the lodge is closing after more than six decades. Construction on a new lodge was delayed due to COVID-19.
Now, the old lodge is getting torn down and a place 50% bigger is going up.
People can bid on pieces from the old lodge in a virtual silent auction. All proceeds are going to Ukrainian relief efforts.
Old sleds and skies are about $100. A photo of the mountain is $21,000.
