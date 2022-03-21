Advertisement

Leahy weighs in on Jackson confirmation hearings

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Monday was day one for confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Our White House Correspondent Jon Decker spoke with Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, who sits on the Judiciary Committee. Decker told our Cat Viglienzoni and Darren Perron about what Leahy had to say, other key senators to watch during the hearings and more. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

