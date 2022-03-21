Man wanted in Vermont arrested after chase, shooting in Massachusetts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Springfield, Massachusetts, after police say shots were fired at them.

Walter Jones, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested after police say multiple shots were fired at them and Jones led them on a high-speed chase.

Aerial footage from the Massachusetts State Police captured the pursuit of a gray sedan they say was driven by Jones.

According to police, detectives were conducting an unrelated investigation and tried to stop the vehicle.

That’s when police say a man inside the car fired 11 rounds at an unmarked police cruiser.

Upon his arrest, Jones was found to have an extraditable warrant out of Vermont for failing to appear in court.

According to the court paperwork, Jones was arrested last September for a July shooting at Simon’s gas station in Burlington.

He was released with conditions last December after serving 60 days in jail but failed to appear at a court hearing on that case two weeks ago.

It is unclear when Jones will be returned to Vermont but he now faces multiple charges in Massachusetts.

Related Stories:

Community members react to Burlington shootout

Man wanted for downtown Burlington shootout

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.