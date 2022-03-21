MiVT: Lu-Lu Artisan Ice Cream

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - If we all scream for ice cream, Lu-Lu’s Laura Mack is screaming from the mountaintops.

“Mostly it’s fun for me to give a cone to a kid who’s like overjoyed with it and has it all over their face by the end,” Mack said.

It’s a phenomenon that happens all too often at her small-batch, artisanal ice cream shop in Vergennes.

Born into the restaurant industry, it’s not something she’s always wanted in a career.

“I grew up and decided I never wanted to be in the restaurant industry or own my own business, so I tried really hard to not do that,” Mack said.

So she moved to New York to follow her own path for a while until a sweet frosty treat made by her sister sparked a weekend ice cream-making hobby.

“I joined with her to create recipes of ice cream, and then I slowly realized I had an obsession with making ice cream,” Mack said.

After coming back to Vermont every weekend to make and sell ice cream at her parents’ restaurant, she jumped into it full time in 2014 and moved the operation to Vergennes four years later.

“It was a life decision that everyone always, you know, did I make the right decision? But I’ve never thought that,” she said. “I just jumped in with 2 feet and haven’t looked back.”

In the back of the scoop shop, Mack makes flavors your tastebuds could only dream of four gallons at a time, using nothing but the best local ingredients.

“Milk, cream, eggs, basil, berries, mint, all the great things that are grown here,” she said.

From cracking the eggs to pasteurization, it’s all done by hand in-house.

“It is our own flavor, our own ice cream, the way it’s supposed to be made,” Mack said. “It’s insanely delicious because of that.”

Flavor is the word, with combinations like “The Walking Dead,” a raspberry, chocolate and marshmallow combo, or Basil, voted best ice cream in Vermont by the Food Network.

Most recently, Mack has been working on making goat ice cream to hit her scoops in the coming months.

But whether it’s goat or cow, Mack says she’s just glad people like her work enough to allow her to keep doing it.

“Every aspect of it is very zen for me,” Mack said. “I will say, my staff probably would say for me, the best part is actually watching it come out of the machine because I usually exclaim, like, ‘Oh my god, this is the sexiest batch I’ve made yet!’”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.