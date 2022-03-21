Netflix docu-series featuring local farming couple wins award

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly a year after it debuted on Netflix, a docu-series featuring the love story of two local farmers has won an international award.

Ginger and David Isham of the 11-generation Isham Family Farm in Williston are one of six senior couples from around the globe who share an intimate portrait of their lives together in a six-part series called ‘My Love: Six Stories of True Love.’

On March 4, the show took home the prestigious title of Best Episodic Series from the 2022 International Documentary Association’s (IDA) Documentary Awards.

The Isham’s, now 82 and 87 years old, say they’re still getting used to their new-found fame.

“Walking into the library or walking into some place at like the dentist and the doctor’s office, and somebody says, ‘Oh, the stars are here.’ We’re going to live with this the rest of our lives, and it’s been very exciting to think that we’re just ordinary people and that we got to this spot, the spotlight,” Ginger Isham said. “Everybody loved it. It was very exciting. We were very overwhelmed.”

The Ishams say tourists who’ve watched the series have even stopped by the farm to meet and snap a picture with them, and strangers from across the country have sent them supportive letters.

“I think our relationship has gotten much closer, more loving, since this film came out,” Ginger said.

