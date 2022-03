NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newbury man accused of sexually assaulting a child is behind bars.

Police say they arrested Jordan Schettini, 39, Sunday. He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault on a child and aggravated sexual assault.

Shettini is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Orange County Criminal Court.

