North Country toxicology lab puts stories of recovery on display

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A toxicology lab in Plattsburgh is expanding and wants to be more inclusive. Now, they are building around recovery and putting the stories of those who use the lab on display through art.

When you think about a toxicology lab, you probably think about test tubes and lab equipment.

But inside Champlain Toxicology Lab in Plattsburgh, those working on the samples want to offer a friendly atmosphere for anyone who uses the lab.

“Everyone is on some sort of journey whether it’s recovery or pain management. And make sure that we give that sample the utmost care with its handling,” said Andrea Belec of Champlain Toxicology Lab.

Next door is the new brand new collection center.

“Another male can view a male collection and there is still some dignity in the sense that you are not standing right next to them as they are urinating,” Belec said.

To fill the fresh white walls, they had the idea to use the art of those who walk these very halls and have been in the same shoes of those who visit.

“What we really wanted to do was make a recovery-friendly space as well as a safe, reliable place to offer collections,” said Jessica Fike of Champlain Toxicology Lab.

“I was like I got to find something to do,” said Shawn Crowley, an artist.

All the art is made by people like Shawn Crowley.

“My self-esteem grew with it the more I did it. I’ve done like 517 paintings,” Crowley said.

Crowley says he’s been in and out of recovery for years but art keeps keep him busy and preoccupied.

“I’ve already fulfilled everything I’ve wanted to do so everything like this, this is just a bonus. I mean, I didn’t expect anything like this,” he said.

The center works with different recovery and medical centers in the county.

It’s open to the public and all the art is for sale.

They hope to continue cycling through the art of those in recovery and make a safe place for the community to come.

“Art is a very vulnerable way to show your emotions and it was a way for everyday people to connect with recovery,” Fike said.

