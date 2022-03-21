Advertisement

Police release photos of vehicle in connection with deadly hit-and-run

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Barre Town are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead earlier this month.

Investigators have now released surveillance photos of a silver car that was spotted in the area that night. It had LED headlights, and they believe it may have front-end bumper damage.

Police say at about 9:15 p.m. on March 10, Brandi Klassen, 36, was walking on Websterville Road near Church Street when she was hit by a car. She died at the hospital.

Klassen was wearing jeans and a camouflage jacket.

They say Klassen’s cellphone, which they think she had on her at the time, was not found at the scene.

Police want to hear from you if you saw Klassen or you were in the area at the time. Call 802-479-0509.

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Barre Town Police)
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Barre Town Police)

