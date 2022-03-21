Advertisement

Residents report worse mud season than previous years

Residents report worse mud season than previous years
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Mud season is underway, and experts say back roads are nasty this year.

Cavendish town leaders are asking people to avoid the back roads so crews can try to make them more drivable. They say the weekend rain only added to the problem.

Meanwhile, residents across New England report getting stuck, saying it’s far worse than previous years.

March is notorious for rain and mud as the snow melts and the ground thaws.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Essex police say the victim reported several shots were fired in his direction from the...
Essex police investigating shooting
Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road in Cambridge at about noon on Thursday to...
Person killed in Cambridge barn fire identified
Police say they found a car partially submerged at the Waterbury Reservioir
Police: Waterbury woman treated after crashing car into water
Essex Junction's Mark BBQ has a goal to cook and sell 1,000 racks of ribs on July 2
Local restaurant cooking to break Guinness World Record
Norwich homelessness sleep-out
Student reflects on sleep-out for homelessness experience

Latest News

Mud season is underway and experts say back roads are nasty this year.
Mud season is underway and experts say back roads are nasty this year
Bird flu
Birds at animal sanctuary euthanized due to avian flu
FILE
Commission considers proposal for Mount Washington lodging
FILE photo
Vermont attorney general: Internet child crimes increased