Residents report worse mud season than previous years

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Mud season is underway, and experts say back roads are nasty this year.

Cavendish town leaders are asking people to avoid the back roads so crews can try to make them more drivable. They say the weekend rain only added to the problem.

Meanwhile, residents across New England report getting stuck, saying it’s far worse than previous years.

March is notorious for rain and mud as the snow melts and the ground thaws.

