Advertisement

South Burlington’s University Mall sold

The University Mall in South Burlington. - File photo
The University Mall in South Burlington. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University Mall in South Burlington has new owners.

Taconic Capital Advisors and Eastern Real Estate partnered to purchase the mall, which they say is the largest in Vermont and the most-visited with nearly 4 million people walking through its doors each year.

The group says the property is 95% occupied.

The group’s statement on the purchase did not list a price but “The Other Paper” reports the mall was sold for $60 million.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Essex police say the victim reported several shots were fired in his direction from the...
Essex police investigating shooting
Vermont State Police say a woman was treated for cold water exposure after crashing her car...
Police: Waterbury woman treated after crashing car into water
Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road in Cambridge at about noon on Thursday to...
Person killed in Cambridge barn fire identified
A 22-year-old woman will be in court on Monday after police say she confessed to a shooting in...
Woman arrested in connection with Essex shooting
Essex Junction's Mark BBQ has a goal to cook and sell 1,000 racks of ribs on July 2
Local restaurant cooking to break Guinness World Record

Latest News

It's small-batch ice cream made with love in Vergennes.
MiVT: Lu-Lu Artisan Ice Cream
Surveillance photo
Police release photos of vehicle in connection with deadly hit-and-run
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Vermont lawmakers are considering changing the way students who live in small towns that don’t...
Bill would change how students in small towns pick schools