South Burlington’s University Mall sold

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University Mall in South Burlington has new owners.

Taconic Capital Advisors and Eastern Real Estate partnered to purchase the mall, which they say is the largest in Vermont and the most-visited with nearly 4 million people walking through its doors each year.

The group says the property is 95% occupied.

The group’s statement on the purchase did not list a price but “The Other Paper” reports the mall was sold for $60 million.

