Starting seedlings 101: Choosing seeds and containers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re getting ready for the planting season!

Every garden starts with the right kind of seeds and there are a couple of things you should know when you choose yours.

Joyce Amsden is a master gardener with the UVM Extension. She walked our Cat Viglienzoni through what you should know to pick yours and tips on how to get things started. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

See Joyce’s full instructions for starting seeds.

Learn about ‘damping off’, and how to protect your plants.

