Vermont attorney general: Internet child crimes increased

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the number of internet crimes against children were up in 2021.

Statistics released Friday by Donovan’s office show the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received 452 CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last year, up from 376 tips in 2020. The 2021 tips led to 42 prosecutions.

Matthew Raymond, the task force commander, says parents and guardians need to know where children are going online.

Raymond says parents should review the apps children are using, monitor use, set boundaries and keep communicating with children about their safety.

