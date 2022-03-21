Vermont man sews Ukrainian flags to share

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s Mark Barczak, 29, spends a lot of time sewing, ironing and screen-printing nowadays.

He’s been at it for about two-and-a-half weeks, starting not long after hearing about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I was so distraught, I wanted to try and do something,” he said. “It’s like... what do we do as individuals? How can we help?”

His pieces are simple-- two colors, sometimes with white paint. A handmade version of the Ukrainian flag that started just for his apartment window.

Barczak decided he’d make a few for businesses in downtown Montpelier to display, but soon enough, he was being approached by people who wanted some, too.

“It really felt like I had to,” he said. “It felt like something I had to do and that really came from a sense of history.”

History that impacted his own family once. His Polish grandparents endured concentration camps just a century ago.

But with no combat training, Barczak decided to put his background in the arts to use. Buying whatever supplies he could afford, he began making flags for people to take for free.

He advertised his efforts on a handful of websites, created his own for the project he’s named “Ukraine Flags for Vermonters” and began laboring away.

“Sometimes it’s a lot, but honestly I’m sitting here and I’m listening to news of what’s happening over there and they don’t get a break. So I don’t get a break,” Barczak said.

Working six to eight hours a day sewing on top of his other responsibilities, Barczak says he’s made 167 flags so far which cost about $2.50 a flag.

“So I just put out there, you know, if anyone would like to donate, I will keep making them and give them out to whoever wants them,” he said.

Fortunately, the supplies are now completely covered by community donations, including the cost to ship them to people not local to Montpelier.

Barczak says that is something he can only imagine happening in Vermont.

“The people of Vermont have been so generous with keeping this project going,” he said. “It’s moved beyond a me thing, it’s now everybody and I’m just the person who’s sewing.”

Barczak is still accepting donations for his flags but he wants to be clear: He says, donations to his project should not replace direct contributions to help the people still in Ukraine. He also says donations for his project go 100% to supplies and he takes nothing for his time.

