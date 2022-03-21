Vermont State Police continue to collect body armor for Ukraine

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Police Department has teamed up with the Vermont State Police and the Vermont National Guard to donate bulletproof vests to help those in Ukraine.

Body armor is being collected by state police to donate to military efforts in Ukraine.

Essex police donated 13 level III ballistic-rated protective vests to the effort.

The public can help, too. You can donate level III or higher vests to any barracks in the state until March 23.

So far, state police say they’ve collected more than 100 vests.

