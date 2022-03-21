Weather fluctuations drive pothole season into full swing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Drive anywhere in our region right now and it’s clear pothole season is in full swing. Weather conditions this year are causing more bumps in the road.

“I find myself driving like an obstacle course to not hit them,” said E.Z. Larsen of Shelburne.

“They suck. They’re really bad,” said Johnathan Lagios of South Burlington.

While weather and temperature fluctuation are always the cause for pothole formation, Burlington’s National Weather Service notes that January’s temperatures were five to eight degrees below normal this year, creating deeper frost underground.

“And then lately, late February into March, we had these frequent freeze thaw cycles, and what that does is just melts the snow or melts liquid, and then at night, it would usually refreeze, expand, and create potholes,” said meteorologist Brooke Taber of NWS Burlington.

Road crews for municipalities across the state repair potholes around this time every year. In Montpelier, Zach Blodgett of the public works department says the fast onset of warm weather is increasing the amount of potholes popping up.

“I think this year the biggest struggle is just how quickly they’re coming up,” Blodgett said.

He adds filling the potholes requires specific conditions as well. He says during these cooler days, crews can heat up cold patch asphalt, but it’s only a temporary fix. As the outdoor temperatures rise, laying down hot mix asphalt is a more effective solution.

“If you can get a day or two of really nice weather back-to-back, then it will will help because there won’t be water in the hole that you’re trying to patch,” Blodgett said.

Crews say the best time to repair potholes is when it’s dry and sunny out, and we haven’t had too many of those days in the past few weeks.

“We’ve seen a lot of moisture in the roadways and on the roadways,” said Todd Law of the Vermont Transportation Agency. He says state crews have been patching potholes since January.

“Every year is different, but we seem to have three or four different thaws throughout the late winter and now in the spring. And that really does cause some of the problem. It drives the frost down deeper but then causes the issues earlier in the seasons,” Law said.

Law adds that this year’s pothole situation is a bit worse than last year’s, which was mild, but it’s on track to be average. He says the state has spent about $435,000 on repairs and materials so far. Record pothole years like 2018 and 2019 cost around $1 million.

