Advertisement

Woman arrested in connection to Essex shooting

Essex police say the victim reported several shots were fired in his direction from the...
Essex police say the victim reported several shots were fired in his direction from the suspect, who was in a dark sport utility vehicle(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a woman has confessed to a shooting in Essex.

They say Johara Arbow, 22, of Essex has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, there has been an ongoing dispute between Arbow and the victim. The victim reported to police Saturday night around 6:30 someone fired several shots in his direction near River and Sand Hill Roads. He was not hurt.

After talking to Arbow, police say they recovered the gun in a large parking lot in Essex.

Arbow is scheduled to appear in court Monday and has been released on conditions.

Related Stories:

Essex police investigating shooting

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Essex police say the victim reported several shots were fired in his direction from the...
Essex police investigating shooting
Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road in Cambridge at about noon on Thursday to...
Person killed in Cambridge barn fire identified
Police say they found a car partially submerged at the Waterbury Reservioir
Police: Waterbury woman treated after crashing car into water
Essex Junction's Mark BBQ has a goal to cook and sell 1,000 racks of ribs on July 2
Local restaurant cooking to break Guinness World Record
Norwich homelessness sleep-out
Student reflects on sleep-out for homelessness experience

Latest News

Jordan Schettini, 39, of Newbury is charged with aggravated sexual assault on a child
Newbury man charged with sex assault on child
Deadly start to 2022 on Vermont’s roads
Weather fluctuations drive pothole season into full swing
Ginger and David Isham have been married for more than six decades
Netflix docu-series featuring local farming couple wins award