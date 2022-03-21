Woman arrested in connection to Essex shooting

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a woman has confessed to a shooting in Essex.

They say Johara Arbow, 22, of Essex has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, there has been an ongoing dispute between Arbow and the victim. The victim reported to police Saturday night around 6:30 someone fired several shots in his direction near River and Sand Hill Roads. He was not hurt.

After talking to Arbow, police say they recovered the gun in a large parking lot in Essex.

Arbow is scheduled to appear in court Monday and has been released on conditions.

