Woman arrested in connection to Essex shooting
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a woman has confessed to a shooting in Essex.
They say Johara Arbow, 22, of Essex has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to police, there has been an ongoing dispute between Arbow and the victim. The victim reported to police Saturday night around 6:30 someone fired several shots in his direction near River and Sand Hill Roads. He was not hurt.
After talking to Arbow, police say they recovered the gun in a large parking lot in Essex.
Arbow is scheduled to appear in court Monday and has been released on conditions.
