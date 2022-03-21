BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our weather will be partly sunny, cool and a little blustery through the start of the week before things turn more unsettled and a bit more active starting on Thursday. Tuesday will see partly sunny skies with temperatures a few degrees below normal with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds begin to thicken up on Wednesday with temperatures back in the mid 40s.

A weather system will begin to move in late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning with a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. Roads may be slippery to start on Thursday morning over north central and northeastern Vermont, where temperatures are slower to warm up. Most spots will change over to all rain during the day on Thursday with showers likely through the afternoon.

Unsettled weather will linger into Friday and Saturday, with scattered rain and mountain snow showers. Temperatures through the end of the week will be in the mid 40s. Colder temperatures return by the start of the week on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

