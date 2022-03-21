Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast.
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Spring officially started on Sunday at 11:33 AM, so that makes today the first FULL day of spring. It will certainly look like it, with a good deal of sunshine today, especially the farther south you are, but it will also still be feeling a bit wintry as blustery NW winds kick in by the afternoon. There will also be a few snow showers in the northern mountains - just a dusting to a couple of inches worth by the end of the day.

It will be much the same on Tuesday, with temperatures down just a bit from today. We’ll start to warm up a bit on Wednesday, which will start out with some sunshine, but then clouds will be on the increase late in the day as a frontal system moves in from the Midwest.

That system will bring us some rainy weather on Thursday, but it may start out as a wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet, and possible freezing rain Wednesday night into early Thursday.

After that, the weather will again be on the “unsettled” side, meaning there is a chance for rain showers . . . and some mountain snow showers . . . from Friday right on through the weekend.

Take MAX Advantage of the spring sunshine today, but make sure you stay bundled up against those blustery winds. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Essex police say the victim reported several shots were fired in his direction from the...
Essex police investigating shooting
Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road in Cambridge at about noon on Thursday to...
Person killed in Cambridge barn fire identified
Police say they found a car partially submerged at the Waterbury Reservioir
Police: Waterbury woman treated after crashing car into water
Essex Junction's Mark BBQ has a goal to cook and sell 1,000 racks of ribs on July 2
Local restaurant cooking to break Guinness World Record
FILE photo
Woman arrested in connection to Essex shooting

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast