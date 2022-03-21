BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Spring officially started on Sunday at 11:33 AM, so that makes today the first FULL day of spring. It will certainly look like it, with a good deal of sunshine today, especially the farther south you are, but it will also still be feeling a bit wintry as blustery NW winds kick in by the afternoon. There will also be a few snow showers in the northern mountains - just a dusting to a couple of inches worth by the end of the day.

It will be much the same on Tuesday, with temperatures down just a bit from today. We’ll start to warm up a bit on Wednesday, which will start out with some sunshine, but then clouds will be on the increase late in the day as a frontal system moves in from the Midwest.

That system will bring us some rainy weather on Thursday, but it may start out as a wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet, and possible freezing rain Wednesday night into early Thursday.

After that, the weather will again be on the “unsettled” side, meaning there is a chance for rain showers . . . and some mountain snow showers . . . from Friday right on through the weekend.

Take MAX Advantage of the spring sunshine today, but make sure you stay bundled up against those blustery winds. -Gary

