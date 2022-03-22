Advocates push for Vt. COVID wage relief fund

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - During the peak of the omicron surge, Vermont recorded over 1,500 COVID cases daily. The quarantines and school closures had a big effect on workers and businesses. Now, some businesses are urging the state to prepare for future waves.

At Vermont Glove in Randolph, owner Sam Hooper and his crew of 10 employees stitch and craft work gloves on machines nearly a century old.

The highly-transmissible omicron variant put a strain on his staff earlier this year. “If they were a close contact or they had any sort of symptom that could be omicron, we were asking them to stay home,” Hooper said. Some employees burned through their sick time, so Hooper started paying their lost wages out-of-pocket. “We don’t want an employee to feel like they need to use vacation time to stay safe, that time is earned time off.”

But that generosity hit him in the pocketbook. Now, Hooper and over100 other Vermont small business owners have sent a letter to lawmakers asking for a program to reimburse employers for COVID-related expenses.

“Even for the folks working remotely. The other challenge was child care facility closures -- there were interruptions to that as well,” said Jordan Giaconia with Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility.

Under the proposed COVID Worker Relief Fund, businesses would be reimbursed for COVID absences in a pandemic and it would be retroactive to January of this year.

Rep. Michael Marcotte, R-Newport, knows the issue well. He owns a small business and had to cover recently for employees out with COVID. He’s intrigued by the idea and says Vermont would be able to leverage federal American Rescue Plan funding. But he says the challenge comes what happens after that cash runs dry. “I think we have to be aware of that as well and whether the state has the capacity to fill that need going forward,” Marcotte said.

Advocates say the program would also be a way to draw in workers. “If they can’t ensure they’re going to be able to hold onto their wages, they’re going to go find another job,” said Morgan Nichols with the Main Street Alliance.

As Vermont moves into an endemic footing and begins to phase out some state clinics and services, Hooper says the wage replacement program would help employees and employers for whatever variant comes next.

