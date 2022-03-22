Advertisement

After promising veto, Sununu offers own redistricting map

Gov. Chris Sununu/File photo
Gov. Chris Sununu/File photo(Holly Ramer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has sent lawmakers his preferred redistricting plan, days after rejecting the congressional map they approved.

Both the House and Senate passed a plan that would tilt the 1st Congressional District toward Republicans while solidifying the Democrats’ advantage in the 2nd District. But Republicans hold only a narrow majority in the Legislature and neither body approved the plan with enough votes to overcome Sununu’s promised veto.

Sununu says his plan, which shifts some Republican strongholds into the 1st District, keeps the districts competitive.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

