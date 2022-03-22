Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Utah

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.

Fourteen-year-old Areli Arroyo Osuno has been missing from Magna, Utah, since Monday, March 21.

Law enforcement believes Areli may be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, 20, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.
The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.(NCMEC)

They are possibly headed towards Texas or Mexico in a Nissan Altima.

Areli has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 4 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a denim jacket and denim pants. She was also seen carrying a large white bag.

If you have any information, please contact the Unified Police Department at 385-468-9858 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old woman will be in court on Monday after police say she confessed to a shooting in...
Woman arrested in connection with Essex shooting
Ginger and David Isham have been married for more than six decades
Netflix docuseries featuring Vermont farm couple wins award
Walter Jones
Man wanted in Vermont arrested after chase, shooting in Massachusetts
Surveillance photo
Police release photos of vehicle in connection with deadly hit-and-run
Cavendish, Vermont
Residents report worse mud season than previous years

Latest News

LABOUNTY SENTENCING
LABOUNTY SENTENCING
Some Disney workers participated in a walkout Tuesday to protest the company's slow response to...
Disney in balancing act as some workers walk out in protest
Ex-UVM ER doctor gets 100 months in child porn case
Upper Valley school locked down as person with gun approaches
A woman in South Carolina has sustained severe injuries after she was mauled by three dogs,...
Woman suffers severe injuries, loses both arms after vicious dog attack in South Carolina