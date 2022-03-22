Analysis: Jackson confirmation hearings - Day 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Facing senators’ questions on the second day of confirmation hearings Tuesday, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson forcefully defended her record as a federal judge.

Jackson responded to Republicans who have questioned whether she is too liberal in her judicial philosophy, saying she tries to “understand what the people who created this law intended.”

Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Law School’s Jared Carter about the questions she faced and the likelihood of her confirmation.

Related Stories:

Vermont Senator says Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination sends a message to women “you can make it to the highest level”

Leahy weighs in on Jackson confirmation hearings

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.