Analysis: Jackson confirmation hearings - Day 2

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Facing senators’ questions on the second day of confirmation hearings Tuesday, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson forcefully defended her record as a federal judge.

Jackson responded to Republicans who have questioned whether she is too liberal in her judicial philosophy, saying she tries to “understand what the people who created this law intended.”

Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Law School’s Jared Carter about the questions she faced and the likelihood of her confirmation.

